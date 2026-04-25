IRS officer’s daughter murder case: Delhi police piece together crime sequence

Investigators on Saturday recreated the crime scene at a southeast Delhi residence where the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer was allegedly raped and murdered, as police intensified efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events and probe the accused’s mental state.

Police sources said the exercise was underway at the Kailash Hills home where the crime took place on April 22. The victim’s stolen iPhone has been recovered from a park, while a potency test has also been conducted as part of the rape investigation.

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"Crime and forensic teams have been recreating the sequence of events inside the house for the past two hours and the exercise is still underway to establish how the crime unfolded," the source said.

The house has been cordoned off and heavy security deployed around the premises.

The 22-year-old woman, an engineering graduate and UPSC aspirant, was allegedly attacked while studying in a rooftop room on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the accused, Rahul Meena, a former domestic help at the residence, used his familiarity with the house layout and access points to enter the flat.

He allegedly went to the rooftop study room where the woman was studying, attacked her with a heavy object, raped her and dragged her downstairs to use her fingers to open a biometric locker and steal cash.

The autopsy confirmed strangulation as the cause of death and found multiple injuries, including a nasal bone fracture, indicating a struggle.

"He fled after changing clothes and slippers, and reached Palam Railway Station to catch a train to Rewari in Haryana. When he failed to catch the train, he booked a hotel in Dwarka, from where he was arrested. More than Rs 1 lakh in cash and stolen jewellery were recovered from his possession," police officer said.

As part of the probe, police took the accused to Palam Railway Station, where he first went after the crime, and are also expected to take him to the Dwarka hotel where he briefly stayed before his arrest.

Police said investigations revealed that Meena was known for aggressive behaviour in his native village in Rajasthan.

"During the inquiry, we came to know that Meena and his father were known in their village for their aggressive behaviour. Our team is there. They are told that his father is an alcoholic and Meena is addicted to online games," a police source said.

Sources said police are planning a detailed psychological assessment of the accused to evaluate his mental state and behavioural patterns, noting that he has exhibited psychopathic tendencies and a history of violent conduct.

"Police are now planning a detailed psychological assessment of the accused," a source said.

Police said Meena was addicted to online betting and card games such as "teen patti" and had lost over Rs 7 lakh in recent months, forcing him to borrow money frequently.

Meena, who had worked as a domestic help at the house, was fired over financial misconduct and returned to his village, police said.

"He never told his parents that he was sacked," the source said.

A senior police officer who interrogated Meena told PTI that he appeared remorseless and said the murder "just happened" in a fit of rage.

He told the police, "agar didi paise de deti to aisa nahi hota" (if sister (the victim) had given the money, this would not have happened), the officer said.

"Chori karne ka afsos nahi par marna nahi chaiye tha, ho gaya" (I don't regret committing the theft, but I shouldn't have killed her. It just happened), Meena told interrogators, according to the officer.

Sources said the accused remained unusually calm after his arrest.

"During questioning, he was quite casual. He acted as if everything was normal. Usually, when a person commits a heinous murder, they would display some anxiety, anger, restlessness or remorse. Meena was very casual," said a source.

He said the accused did not react much and only repeated that he wanted money to clear his debts.

"We asked him if he regrets what he has done. Meena replied that the family was like god to him, but he wanted money," the source said.

Police are also searching for the accused’s phone, which he allegedly pawned for Rs 20,000.

An officer said that if the phone is found, it could be a "breakthrough" in tracking his contacts. Police are also examining his two social media profiles and chats.