Cricketer Mohammed Siraj calls out Air India over 4-hour delay, advises people not to take the flight

Indian cricket team fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj on Thursday has publicly vented his anger after a frustrating experience with Air India Express.

He added he would strongly advise others against booking with the airline after his Guwahati-Hyderabad flight faced a long delay without any communication from authorities, thereby leaving passengers stranded.

Siraj, who was scheduled to travel on Flight IX 2884, said the aircraft was supposed to depart at 7:25 pm, but passengers received no clarity on the delay for several hours.

"Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25, however, there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger," he posted on X.

"Flight delayed by 4 hours and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can't take a stand," he added.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with many users echoing the inconvenience faced by travellers when delays occur without updates.

According to several flight tracking websites, the flight from Guwahati to Hyderabad was cancelled due to operational reasons.

The airline responded to Siraj's post a few hours ago, issuing an apology for the inconvenience caused.

“We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements.”

"We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support," the airline further said.

Siraj is heading back home to Hyderabad after the Indian team suffered an embarrassing 408-run defeat to South Africa and lost the two-match series 0-2, their second successive home series clean sweep after losing 3-0 to New Zealand last year.

The defeat in Guwahati also goes down as India’s biggest loss by runs in Test cricket, while giving South Africa their most dominant victory over India in the format. India lost the first Test by 30 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the second match, Siraj picked up 2 wickets for 106 runs in the first innings, but didn’t clinch any wickets in the second, giving 19 runs in five overs.

India will next play against South Africa in a three-match ODI series from November 30.