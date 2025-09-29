Cow-attacking leopard caught after month-long rampage in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

The forest department trapped a leopard in Basauli village, ending a month-long period of fear among villagers, officials said on Monday.

Residents had reported leopard footprints, and the animal was captured on CCTV inside a cowshed under Sandana Police Station limits in the Sidhauli area.

Villagers alleged the leopard had attacked the cowshed several times, and killed some cattle heads.

The forest department confirmed the presence of the leopard after examining the footprints and set a cage near the cowshed, trapping the animal late Sunday night.

A joint team of forest officials and local police reached the site following the capture.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Naveen Khandelwal told the media that the leopard was an adult and appeared violent in nature.

"It has been secured in a cage by the department. The animal will undergo a medical examination, and further tests will be conducted before deciding the next course of action," he added.

