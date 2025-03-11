MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Congress slams PM Modi over Mauritius visit while Manipur still awaits his presence

The Opposition party claimed that the prime minister's 'refusal' to visit Manipur for almost two years is really an insult to the people of the state

PTI Published 11.03.25, 12:55 PM
Narendra Modi and Jairam Ramesh (inset)

Narendra Modi and Jairam Ramesh (inset) PTI Photos

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Mauritius trip, saying it is "frequent flier time" even as the people of Manipur continue to wait for a visit by him.

The opposition party claimed that the prime minister's "refusal" to visit Manipur for almost two years is really an insult to the people of the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "It is Frequent Flier time and the PM is off to Mauritius now. But even after President's Rule has been imposed in Manipur the situation remains tense." The people of Manipur continue to wait for a visit by the PM, he said.

"His refusal to do so for almost two years is really an insult to them," Ramesh added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Mauritius where he will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold meetings with the country's top leadership.

During the visit, the two countries will sign several pacts providing for cooperation in the areas of capacity building, trade and tackling cross-border financial crimes.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not visiting Manipur besides slamming the Centre for its handling of the situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

