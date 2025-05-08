MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 08 May 2025

Committee set up by Maharashtra govt to probe Ghatkopar hoarding collapse submits report to Devendra Fadnavis

At least 17 people were killed and 74 injured after a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar amid a dust storm on May 13, 2024

PTI Published 08.05.25, 01:27 PM
Wreckage of the vehicles that were damaged after a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump on Monday due to rains and duststorm, in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Wreckage of the vehicles that were damaged after a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump on Monday due to rains and duststorm, in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. PTI

A committee set up by the Maharashtra government to probe the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar last year, in which 17 persons lost their lives, has submitted its report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said on Thursday.

The report was submitted to Fadnavis in a sealed cover on Wednesday, and he forwarded it to the Home Department for further action, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the six-member committee, headed by former Allahabad High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosle, has made suggestions about hoardings in the report.

Also Read

At least 17 people were killed and 74 injured after a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar amid a dust storm on May 13, 2024.

Following the incident, the state government set up a committee to investigate the roles of the entities responsible for the hoarding and the petrol pump.

It was to examine previous records, financial transactions, and any potential collusion with officials from various agencies, and it was also tasked with evaluating the current process for approving and installing hoardings on government and railway properties and recommending improvements to prevent future incidents.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Maharashtra Government Devendra Fadnavis
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court cited Sofiya Qureshi as an example five years before Operation Sindoor

The top court’s acknowledgment of the achievements of the Indian Army Colonel had come when the top court ruled in favour of granting permanent commission to women officers
Ajinkya Rahane
Quote left Quote right

We can still qualify. We still got to think positive. We are playing very good cricket

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT