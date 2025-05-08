Committee set up by Maharashtra govt to probe Ghatkopar hoarding collapse submits report to Devendra Fadnavis

A committee set up by the Maharashtra government to probe the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar last year, in which 17 persons lost their lives, has submitted its report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said on Thursday.

The report was submitted to Fadnavis in a sealed cover on Wednesday, and he forwarded it to the Home Department for further action, the official said.

He said the six-member committee, headed by former Allahabad High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosle, has made suggestions about hoardings in the report.

At least 17 people were killed and 74 injured after a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar amid a dust storm on May 13, 2024.

Following the incident, the state government set up a committee to investigate the roles of the entities responsible for the hoarding and the petrol pump.

It was to examine previous records, financial transactions, and any potential collusion with officials from various agencies, and it was also tasked with evaluating the current process for approving and installing hoardings on government and railway properties and recommending improvements to prevent future incidents.

