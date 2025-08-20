Class 10 student stabbed to death in Ahmedabad school; violence erupts on campus

A 15-year-old class 10 student of Seventh Day School in Khokhra, who was stabbed by another student on Tuesday following a quarrel linked to a week-old dispute, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

His death triggered violent protests by family members, parents of other students, and community members.

The police said the incident originated from an argument a week earlier when the victim’s cousin had a scuffle with an eighth-grade student over elbowing on the school stairs.

On Tuesday, when the victim approached the student regarding the matter, the latter allegedly attacked him with a knife and fled.

The accused was detained after a case was registered and police said proceedings were underway under juvenile laws.

Joint commissioner of police Jaipal Singh Rathore said, “During treatment, the injured child died. So, his family, parents of other students…have gathered here. Police personnel are here in adequate numbers. Further investigation is being done.”

Following the news of the boy’s death, a large crowd stormed into the school premises on Wednesday morning and resorted to vandalism.

The mob damaged school buses and other vehicles parked outside. They vandalised the doors and windows of the school and damaged property.

Protesters reportedly attacked staff members. At one point, a staffer was dragged by the collar while the principal and others were beaten.

The police had to deploy heavy force at the school to bring the situation under control. Clashes between protesters and the police were also reported.

The district education officer has issued a notice to the school for failing to report the incident and allegedly attempting to suppress it.

The school has been asked to submit a detailed report along with CCTV footage. Police have also obtained CCTV recordings and statements of other students present during the stabbing.

Officials said the exact sequence of events will be established after investigation.

In a separate incident reported in Uttar Pradesh, a 14-year-old class 9 student allegedly stabbed a senior to death at a private school in Ghazipur district on Monday.

The attack took place in the morning at Sunbeam School in Maharajganj locality of Kotwali area while classes were in session.

According to the police, the accused teenager stabbed Aditya Verma, a 15-year-old class 10 student, with a knife he had brought to school.

Two other students who tried to intervene were injured and admitted to the medical college hospital for treatment.