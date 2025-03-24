Centre announces 24% salary hike, pension revision for MPs

The Centre on Monday notified a 24-per cent hike in the salaries of members of Parliament with effect from April 1, 2023 on the basis of the Cost Inflation Index.

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, also increased the daily allowances for sitting members and pension and additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years for former members.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of Parliament will now get Rs 1.24 lakh per month as salary as against Rs 1 lakh per month they received earlier.

The daily allowance too has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, the notification said.

The pension for former members of Parliament has been increased from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 31,000 per month.

The additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years has been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month.

The increase in the salary has been notified in exercise of the powers granted under the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act on the basis of the Cost Inflation Index specified in the Income Tax Act of 1961.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.