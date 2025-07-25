Centre bans ULLU, ALTT & others for streaming ‘soft porn’ under cover of web series

The Indian government has banned several over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including ULLU, ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), Desiflix, Big Shots, and others, for allegedly distributing obscene and sexually explicit content under the guise of erotic web series.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) acted following multiple complaints and reports indicating these platforms were streaming content described by authorities as "soft porn," violating India’s IT rules and obscenity laws.

The crackdown aims to restrict easy access to such content, especially for minors, and enforce digital decency standards.

"The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, to block 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content. Nineteen websites, 10 apps (seven on Google Play Store, three on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India," the I&B Ministry said.

Officials confirmed that platforms such as Boomex, Navarasa Lite, and Gulab App were also part of the list targeted in the operation, which forms part of a broader regulatory push to rein in digital platforms.

Information & broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur, who had earlier voiced concerns over unregulated online content, reiterated the need for platforms to exercise responsibility.

"Anurag Singh Thakur has repeatedly emphasised the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity, vulgarity and abuse under the guise of 'creative expression'," the ministry added.