Central govt employees can avail 30 days leave to care for elderly parents: Jitendra Singh

Central government employees are entitled to avail up to 30 days of earned leave annually for any personal reason, including caring for elderly parents, Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a question by BJP MP Sumitra Balmik, Singh said the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provide various leave entitlements that can be used flexibly.

“The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, eight days of casual leave and two days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leaves to a Central government employee, which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents,” Singh said in a written reply.

He clarified that there is no separate category of leave exclusively for elder care, but the existing framework allows employees to use their earned or other personal leave for such purposes.

The Leave Rules, 1972, effective since June 1, 1972, outline various leave types including earned leave, half pay leave, maternity and paternity leave, child adoption leave, study leave, and leave for work-related injuries or illnesses.

Leave is credited to an employee’s account in installments on January 1 and July 1 every year. While earned leave is debited at 2.5 days per month of completed service, certain special leave types like maternity, paternity, and child care leave are not debited and are granted as needed.

Female government servants (including apprentices) with fewer than two children are eligible for over 180 days of maternity leave, and male employees can avail up to 15 days of paternity leave.

The minister emphasised that these rules are designed to provide flexibility for employees to manage personal and family responsibilities, including the care of elderly dependents.