Monday, 27 October 2025

After Karur stampede, Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to frame SOP for political rallies within 10 days

The September 27 stampede, claimed 41 lives during the roadshow conducted by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)

PTI Published 27.10.25, 02:45 PM
Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. PTI

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to frame Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within 10 days for conducting public events including roadshows and rallies by political parties in the state.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan gave the directive while hearing a batch of petitions, seeking various reliefs, filed in the wake of the September 27 Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives during the roadshow conducted by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) where he spoke.

When the case came up for hearing, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed the Bench that no political party will be allowed to hold rallies/roadshows till the SOP was framed. But, they will not be prevented from conducting public meetings, he added.

Also Read

When the bench asked AAG as to when the draft SOP will be framed, he submitted that the state government has to consult various departments including police, fire department, civic bodies and then frame it. He sought some more time to frame the SOP.

The bench said the state government has to frame SOP within 10 days, else, it will pass orders.

The AIADMK sought permission to file impleading petition in the case.

The bench posted to November 11, further hearing of the petitions.

Earlier, the bench dismissed 'as withdrawn', the anticipatory bail petition filed by TVK's general secretary N Anand.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

