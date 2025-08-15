‘Calculated act’: Savarkar’s prominence over Mahatma Gandhi in Independence day poster sparks uproar

An Independence Day poster released by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas featuring controversial Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar above Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose has triggered a political row.

The Opposition accused the government of glorifying a person who was once accused in the assassination of the Father of the Nation.

The image also omitted India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. While Mahatma Gandhi’s image was included, it was smaller in size than Savarkar’s and placed below him.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal termed it an “Orwellian image” that elevated “a British mercy petitioner like Savarkar over Gandhi-ji — the undisputed Mahatma who got us freedom — and completely eliminated” Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said it reflected “contempt for our freedom fighters.”

“Every Independence Day, the Modi-led BJP makes it a point to distort history and make heroes out of traitors… What else can one expect from those whose forefathers collaborated with the British to sow the seeds of division and hatred that haunts us to this very day?” he posted on X.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas called it a “calculated act” undermining India’s secular Constitution.

“It is pertinent to note that Savarkar was an accused in Gandhi’s assassination, though acquitted due to insufficient evidence. However, the Kapur Commission highlighted circumstantial evidence implicating Savarkar,” he wrote. “Those who uphold the constitution should unequivocally condemn this mockery of justice and secular values.”

Author and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi posted on X, “Shame on the Petroleum And Natural Gas Ministry for placing the traitor and murderer Savarkar above true patriots and martyrs. That too with money of the exchequer.”

Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said the ruling BJP was “glorifying” the Mahatma’s killer as if assassinating him was not enough.

“This, according to (petroleum inister) Hardeep S Puri, is the spirit of Independence Day — unity between the killer and the killed,” he said.

He added, “While mixing ethanol in petrol, now you have started mixing impurities even in freedom fighters. Those who could not become great in history, you are making them big on posters. The country is asking you for cheaper oil, not cheap comedy.”

Congress MP Jothimani said placing Savarkar alongside Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose on Independence Day was “no accident.”

She said, “True patriots faced bullets and prison for freedom, while Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British. This deliberate distortion of history is a disgrace, an affront to the freedom struggle, and must be unequivocally condemned by all who value our secular Constitution.”