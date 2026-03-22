Cabinet Committee on Security reviews West Asia conflict; flags possible disruption to food, fuel

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Sunday to review the situation linked to the conflict in West Asia and its impact on India’s economy and supply chains. The focus was on the availability of essentials such as food, energy and fuel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting and directed the setting up of a group of ministers and secretaries to work through a whole-of-government approach to handle the impact of the conflict.

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“Medium and long-term measures to ensure the continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail at the meeting,” an official statement said.

“The ongoing conflict in West Asia will have significant short, medium and long-term impact on the global economy and its effect on India were assessed and counter-measures, both immediate and long-term, were discussed,” the statement said.

The CCS, the top decision-making body on security and strategic issues, reviewed supplies of key items for the public, including food, fuel and energy.

The meeting also covered the broader economic situation and steps across sectors to deal with disruptions.

The discussion included agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exports, shipping, trade, finance and supply chains. Measures to address the impact in these areas were also examined.

The impact on farmers and fertiliser requirements for the Kharif season was assessed. The government said existing fertiliser stocks will help ensure supply and support food security.

“Alternative sources of fertilizers were also discussed to ensure continued availability in the future.”

Energy security was also reviewed. “It was also determined that an adequate supply of coal stocks at all power plants will ensure no shortage of electricity in India.”

The meeting also looked at diversifying import sources for chemicals, pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals. Steps to expand export markets for Indian goods were discussed.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar are members of the CCS, which is headed by the Prime Minister.