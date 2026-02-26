BSNL faces outrage after order for toiletries and perks for director visit leaked

Public utility BSNL was caught with its pants down when a media leak revealed an official order asking subordinates to arrange towels, soap, toothpaste and

even undergarments for a visiting director.

Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said he had served a show-cause notice on BSNL director (consumer fixed access) Vivek Banzal over the “beyond absurd” and “shocking” order, relating to his now-deferred Allahabad visit.

The February 19 order came from a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited deputy general manager (personnel). It asked nearly 50 officials of the utility in Allahabad to look after the director during his proposed February 25-26 trip, allocating specific tasks to each.

Their assignments included welcoming Banzal at the railway station and facilitating a holy dip in the Ganga at Sangam, a boat ride, and visits to the Bade Hanuman Mandir and the Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples.

They were to provide six male and two female “snan” kits — each consisting of a towel, underwear, slippers, a mirror, comb, soap, shampoo and a bottle of oil — implying Banzal would not be coming alone. A bed sheet was to be provided for general use at the ghat.

For Banzal’s hotel and circuit house stay, the officials were to arrange for bowls of fruits and dry fruit, chocolates, chips, a shaving kit, towel, toothpaste, a (tooth)brush, soap, shampoo, comb and oil.

The 21-point order was leaked to the media and circulated widely on social media, triggering an uproar about the misuse of public money. The order was quickly withdrawn and Banzal’s visit postponed.

“An order like this is unacceptable in New India,” Scindia told reporters in Delhi, confirming he had issued a show-cause notice to Banzal.

BSNL tried to contain the damage with a post on X that claimed the order had violated norms. But a source in the government-owned telecom service provider told The Telegraph that such royal arrangements for visiting bosses was common — and Banzal’s only fault was getting caught.

“Officers of general manager or higher designations expect and receive similar treatment on their official, and even personal, visits. In Banzal’s case, too, it was a personal trip that was shown as an official one,” the source said.

“It’s not difficult to find out the details of the expenses incurred on the ‘official’ visits by high-ranking officials — they will reveal many interesting stories. Banzal received similar welcomes in Uttar Pradesh in the past, too.”

The source suggested that the action against Banzal was just window-dressing.

“We don’t think the government has the will to get to the bottom of the rot in the department,” he said.

“It’s only because someone leaked the February 19 order that we are discussing the subject today. Many such orders remained a secret in the past.”

BSNL acknowledged losses above ₹1,000 crore in each of this financial year’s first two quarters.

The BSNL post said: “BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of.

“The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL. Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned.”

According to the BSNL website, Banzal is a 1987-batch Indian Telecommunication Services officer and has a BE in electronics, a master’s in computer science and an MBA.

“Since 2016, he has been promoting and managing Bharat Fiber (BSNL’s FTTH services), BSNL IT framework, and other services. His vision has led to the digitisation of processes and the introduction of innovative solutions for customers,” the website says.