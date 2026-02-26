MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ABVP activists booked after vandalism at Azim Premji University protest

Nearly two dozen held and later granted bail as police probe violence sparked by claims an event promoted separatism resulting in security staff injuries

Our Special Correspondent Published 26.02.26, 07:22 AM
Azim Premji University protest

Azim Premji University Campus Source: Azim Premji University

Bengaluru rural police have registered cases against almost two dozen ABVP activists who stormed Azim Premji University and vandalised the campus on Tuesday over allegations that an event at the institution was promoting separatism and secession of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters were produced before a judicial court on Wednesday and released on conditional bail. Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara said stringent action would be taken against those who tried to take the law into their hands.

Around 100 ABVP activists staged a demonstration on the campus on Tuesday against what they said was an “anti-national” event conducted by the AISA-backed organisation Spark.

The agitators smeared the varsity nameplate with black ink and claimed that the
event was part of a larger agenda to “divide” India and Kashmir. The protest soon spiralled into violence in which several security personnel were injured.

The university reported the incident to the Sarjapura police station and the protesters were rounded up.

Azim Premji University Protest
