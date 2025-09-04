BSF launches drone warfare school in Madhya Pradesh to train commandos in modern combat

The Border Security Force (BSF) has set up a drone warfare school at its Tekanpur training academy in Madhya Pradesh to train its commandos in modern combat methods, particularly those emerging in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The BSF is tasked with guarding the 2,290km India-Pakistan International Border (IB) apart from the Line of Control (LoC) under the army’s operational command, and the 4,096km front with Bangladesh on the eastern side.

BSF director-general (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary inaugurated the School of Drone Warfare at the officers’ training academy in Tekanpur on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the BSF said on Wednesday: “The School of Drone Warfare

will provide special training to the border guarding troops of the force in combating modern strategic challenges in warfare. It will provide special training to the border guarding troops of the force in combating modern strategic challenges."

“The institute will prepare drone commandos and drone warriors through five special courses that include unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations, anti-drone warfare, and surveillance and intelligence gathering.”

The school has simulators and live drone flying zones, facilities for payload integration in UAVs and night operations, tools for radio frequency (RF) jammers and kinetic interceptors, apart from linked hardware and artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The BSF DG, after the inauguration of the school, addressed trainee officers and spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war, where drones have played an important role, apart from some other battles and the strategic takeaways from Operation Sindoor conducted by India against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a BSF official said.

Chawdhary also spoke about the role of AI and machine learning (ML) in combat, proactive and weaponised drone use for decisive outcomes, the importance of FPV (first person view related to remote piloting of Kamikaze drones) and strategic changes in national policies, the official said.