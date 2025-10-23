MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 October 2025

BRS alleges Telangana govt forcing bureaucrats into corruption after IAS officer’s voluntary retirement

K.T. Rama Rao alleged that IAS and IPS officers are opting for voluntary retirement (VRS) because they are being pressured to commit wrongful acts

PTI Published 23.10.25, 02:59 PM
K.T. Rama Rao

K.T. Rama Rao PTI

Senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi’s voluntary retirement has triggered a political row in Telangana with the BRS accusing the government of "harassing" bureaucrats to engage in corruption.

Rizvi, a 1999 batch officer who has about a decade of service left, opted for voluntary retirement from October 31 and the state government accepted it. The reasons for his VRS are not known.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao alleged that IAS and IPS officers are opting for voluntary retirement (VRS) because they are being pressured to commit wrongful acts.

Also Read

"Rizvi refused to carry out orders by Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. The minister also wrote a letter to the government not to accept his resignation," Rao alleged.

Rijvi, who is currently serving as Principal Secretary, Revenue (Prohibition & Excise), could not be reached for comments.

A letter purportedly written by Krishna Rao to the Chief Secretary alleged that Rizvi was deliberately stalling a tendering process for high security holograms to be pasted on liquor bottles.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

BRS Corruption
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official. Tejashwi Yadav to be CM face of Bihar Opp bloc, Mukesh Sahani to be his deputy

The ruling NDA had attacked the Mahagathbandhan over Tejashwi’s posters being omnipresent, but the Mahagathbandhan sought to turn the tables by questioning the future of chief minister Nitish Kumar
Francesca Orsini
Quote left Quote right

Barring Orsini from India is symptom of Modi govt’s hostility towards independent scholarship

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT