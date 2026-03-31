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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 March 2026

British broadcast engineer working for IPL matches found dead in Mumbai hotel

Jan William Langford was found unconscious in his room on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to Bombay Hospital by the hotel management

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 31.03.26, 02:18 PM
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A British broadcast engineer working on IPL 2026 coverage was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel, police said on Tuesday.

Jan William Langford, 76, who was on assignment with the BCCI for IPL matches, was discovered unconscious in his hotel room on Monday morning. The hotel management rushed him to Bombay Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

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Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for BCCI/IPL matches, he said.

Nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, said a Marine Drive police station official.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway, the official added.

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