Bomb threat message causes panic at family court in Kalpetta

PTI Published 20.02.25, 03:36 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

A bomb threat message caused panic at the family court in Kalpetta on Thursday.

The message, which claimed that a bomb had been placed in the court, was received in the court's official email, police said.

The court staff, upon opening the email, immediately alerted the judge, who then informed senior police officials.

Subsequently, a bomb squad and a dog squad were deployed for inspection.

However, after a thorough search no explosives were found, police said.

The police received the information around 12.30 pm and took immediate action.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

