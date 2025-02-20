MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mumbai police receive threat to blow up deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's car, probe on

Calls were received at Goregaon, J J Marg police stations and at the control room at Mantralaya, the state govt's headquarters

PTI Published 20.02.25, 01:40 PM
Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde PTI

Mumbai Police on Thursday morning received anonymous calls threatening to blow up Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, an official said.

Probe was underway, he said.

Calls were received at Goregaon, J J Marg police stations and at the control room at Mantralaya, the state government's headquarters, said the official.

The caller threatened to blow up Shinde's car with a bomb, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

