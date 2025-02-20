Mumbai police receive threat to blow up deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's car, probe on

Mumbai Police on Thursday morning received anonymous calls threatening to blow up Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, an official said.

Probe was underway, he said.

Calls were received at Goregaon, J J Marg police stations and at the control room at Mantralaya, the state government's headquarters, said the official.

The caller threatened to blow up Shinde's car with a bomb, he said.

