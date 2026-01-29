Bomb threat emails to multiple Delhi schools trigger evacuations, declared hoax

On Thursday morning, a series of bomb threat emails sent to schools across Delhi set off emergency responses, prompting evacuations and security sweeps before authorities confirmed the alerts were a hoax.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the first call reporting the threats was received around 8.30 am. Fire officials, along with police and other security agencies, moved in to check the premises named in the emails.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DFS confirmed that Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent campuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka were among the institutions that received the threats.

Also Read Delhi airport named best airport of the year at Wings India 2026

Police sources said additional schools were also targeted. These included Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Delhi Public School in RK Puram, Modern School on Barakhamba Road, and Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri.

Police and fire authorities were alerted immediately, triggering evacuation procedures and anti-sabotage checks.

“Following standard operating procedures, nothing suspicious was found,” a DFS officer said, adding that the threat had been declared a hoax.

At Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, the school administration informed parents that a security threat had been reported earlier in the day and that authorities were contacted without delay. A bomb squad team carried out a full inspection of the campus.

“We are relieved to inform you that the premises have been declared completely safe for use. Student safety remains our highest priority, and all necessary protocols were followed promptly and responsibly. Classes will continue as usual today,” the message read.

Police sources said local police personnel, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed across the affected campuses. In several schools, students and staff were moved to safe areas as checks were carried out.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threat emails, police said. The incident follows a similar alert on Wednesday, when the Dwarka court complex received a bomb threat that was later found to be a hoax.