Body of missing Uttarkashi journalist Rajiv Pratap recovered from Joshiada Lake

The body of a journalist missing since September 18 was recovered from a lake in Uttarkashi district on Sunday.

The body of Rajiv Pratap, a senior journalist, was fished out from the Joshiada lake, Deputy Superintendent of Police Janak Singh Panwar said.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and members of the media fraternity expressed grief at his death.

Dhami also ordered a thorough and impartial probe into his death.

Pratap had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Uttarkashi on the night of September 18.

His car was found on the bank of the Bhagirathi river the next day.

