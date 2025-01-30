MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla elected as new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

The former councillor of ward no. 10, who got 19 votes, defeated her AAP opponent with a margin of only two votes

PTI Published 30.01.25, 12:56 PM
Harpreet Kaur Babla

Harpreet Kaur Babla X/@hkbabla

BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla was elected as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday after she defeated AAP candidate Prem Lata. Babla secured 19 votes while Lata got 17 votes.

The result was announced by presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi.

Polling for the post began at 11:20 am in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and ended at 12:19 pm.

The contest for the mayoral polls was between the BJP and the AAP-Congress combine.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

