BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla elected as new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla was elected as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday after she defeated AAP candidate Prem Lata. Babla secured 19 votes while Lata got 17 votes.

The result was announced by presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi.

Polling for the post began at 11:20 am in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and ended at 12:19 pm.

The contest for the mayoral polls was between the BJP and the AAP-Congress combine.

