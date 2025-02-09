BJP will come to power in Bengal in 2026 assembly polls, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asserted that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal in the 2026 assembly elections.

The Union Education Minister also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of putting roadblocks to the implementation of central projects in West Bengal, while falsely accusing the Centre of ignoring the state.

"BJP's vote share in West Bengal has been around 30-40 per cent since 2019 and if the party gets another 10 per cent of votes, it will dislodge the Mamata Banerjee government from power," Pradhan said while while addressing a press meet here on the salient features of the Union budget.

Stating that the rout of Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Delhi assembly elections showed people's overwhelming faith in the BJP and the rejection of the "corrupt" Arvind Kejriwal government, Pradhan said in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP made its mark in West Bengal by securing 18 of the 42 seats in the state.

"We won 77 seats in the 2021 assembly polls and 12 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections. BJP's voting percentage has been around 30-40 per cent since 2019 and we need another 10 per cent of the votes to come to power in West Bengal. In 2026, we will be in power in state," he said.

