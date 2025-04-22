Bansuri Swaraj does a Priyanka Gandhi, carries ‘National Herald Ki Loot’ bag to JPC meet

Keeping the heat on the Congress over the National Herald issue, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday carried a bag with a message about the "loot" in the case as she arrived in Parliament annexe for the committee meeting over the bills proposing simultaneous polls.

Her black bag had "National Herald Ki Loot" emblazoned over it in red colour.

Carrying the bag, Swaraj said, "It has happened for the first time that a scam has happened with fourth pillar of democracy. It is so unfortunate that public properties worth 2000 crore rupees were grabbed for just 50 lakh rupees by the top leadership of Congress and the Congress party. 76 per cent of ownership of Young India Ltd lies with Gandhi family. It shows the old mindset of Congress... Now the responsibility lies with the top leadership of Congress to respond to the chargesheet filed by the ED on April 25."

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused in the case, with the Enforcement Directorate charging them with money laundering.

The Congress has dismissed the allegation as vendetta by the ruling BJP against its top leaders.

Former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta, former Law Commission of India chairman B S Chauhan and noted lawyer and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi are among the personalities who will give their views to the Joint Committee of Parliament on simultaneous polls. BJP MP P P Chaudhary is heading the committee.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi had last year carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it. The handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon, was seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

Gandhi had also carried a handbag to Parliament with the message of "Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath Khade ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).