BJP leader among six arrested in Illegal IPL betting racket in Mathura

Police have busted an illegal IPL betting racket in Mathura, arresting around half a dozen individuals, including a local BJP leader, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested Bankebihari -- a local BJP leader running this illicit racket from within a shuttered house -- and five other individuals, recovering around Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, three notebooks containing betting records, and a laptop from them.

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Circle Officer (City) Ashna Chaudhary said that during a joint raid conducted by the Sadar police station team and the SOG, it was discovered that bets worth lakhs of rupees were being placed on every single ball of the IPL matches inside a closed house located in Shivdham Colony.

During the raid, the police found a local BJP leader, Bankebihari, along with Adil, Rizwan, Kishore, Mukesh, and Bobby actively engaged in betting.

Of the arrested individuals, except Bobby, who is from Firozabad, all are residents of Mathura, the officer said.

Police are investigating the extent of the network and have initiated action against all the accused under sections of the Public Gambling Act, she said.

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