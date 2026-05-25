UK records hottest-ever day in May as temperatures cross 33.5°C; health alerts issued amid heatwave

The record for the all-time hottest day in the month of May in the UK was beaten on Monday as temperatures crossed 33.5 degrees Celsius, overtaking 32.8 degrees Celsius last recorded in May 1944.

The Meteorological (Met) Office expects temperatures to continue to rise over the next couple of hours, making the annual May Bank Holiday Monday for Spring season as the UK's most sweltering long weekend in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat-health alert, warning of an increase in risk for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“Temperatures at Heathrow have recently reached 33.5°C, provisionally beating the all-time May record,” the UK Met Office said.

“It's not good news for hay fever sufferers. We've started the grass and wildflower pollen season and levels will reach very high counts in some southern areas on Tuesday,” it said.

The highest temperature of the ongoing heatwave was recorded at Heathrow, south-west London, with all parts of the country severely impacted by the rising mercury levels.

The UKHSA has issued some "simple steps" for people to take to keep safe during periods of hot weather, including keeping the home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun and covering up with suitable clothing like hat and sunglasses; as well as seeking shade and applying sunscreen regularly.

"We know that even moderate heat can lead to serious health problems, especially for older people and those with certain health conditions, so it's important that everyone takes simple precautions while enjoying the warm weather over the coming days," said Dr Anya Gopfert, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA.

"If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice," she said.

The UKHSA heat alert is an early warning system to caution health and social care services to prepare for further alerts over the summer months as temperatures rise, with additional resources expected to be engaged.

The temperatures in London are on their way to beat some of Europe's most popular tourist destinations, including Paris in France, Athens in Greece, Madrid in Spain and Rome in Italy.

The record-breaking temperatures for May are about three times more likely to be because of climate change than they would have been otherwise, according to a climate attribution study published by UK Met Office scientists last year.

They found that the impact of human greenhouse gas emissions made breaking the hottest day in May record a one-in-33-year event, compared to what would have been around a one-in-100-year event.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.