As Bengaluru battles floods, BJP slams ruling Congress for celebrating 2 years in office

The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday slammed the ruling Congress for organising ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ event to celebrate the party’s two years in office, in Vijayanagara district even as Bengaluru was reeling under severe flooding caused by relentless rains since Sunday night.

Senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge attended the event in Hospet, the district headquarter town of Vijayanagara.

Addressing reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said, “There is a flood situation in Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka. We are seeing Bengaluru being submerged in rains. People are suffering. But the ruling Congress leaders, instead of handling the situation, have gone to Ballari to celebrate their two years in the government.” Ashoka headed a team of BJP leaders that visited the rain-affected areas in the city.

Several areas in the city were inundated forcing the residents to flee their homes for safety. At least five people lost their lives in the state, including three in Bengaluru due to rains.

The LoP alleged that the Congress is celebrating its achievements following the death of the five people, for which it should be ashamed.

“I want to tell the Congress leaders that if they have any shame then they should immediately cancel their programme,” the BJP leader said.

He blamed the Congress government for the flood, saying it cancelled development works worth Rs 1,600 crore, which were approved by the previous BJP government.

