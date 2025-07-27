MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
5-year-old girl dies as speeding BMW hits scooter outside Noida hospital; 2 held

Ayaat was returning from treatment at Child PGI with her father and uncle when a speeding BMW rammed their scooter; two 22-year-olds arrested for rash driving.

PTI Published 27.07.25, 03:25 PM
Noida: Wreckage of a BMW car which allegedly hit a scooter late Saturday night, in Noida, Sunday, July 27, 2025. A five-year-old girl was killed in the accident, according to officials

A five-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured after a speedy BMW car rammed into a scooter in Noida's Sector 20, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night, just as the girl exited the Child PGI in Sector 30. She was visiting the facility for treatment with her father and uncle.

The girl was identified as Ayaat, and the two injured as Gul Mohammad and Raja.

Police have arrested two people, the driver and the passenger, in connection with the incident, booking them at Sector 20 Police Station under charges of rash driving and death by negligence.

The two were identified as Yash Sharma, 22, a resident of Sector 37 in Noida, and Abhishek Rawat, 22, a resident of Sector 70.

The BMW car bearing a Haryana registration number was impounded.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

