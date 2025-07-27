'ED action concluded at all locations', say Anil Ambani-owned companies

The Enforcement Directorate raids on Anil Ambani's companies have concluded, the company said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the "company and all its officials have fully co-operated".

The ED searches began on July 24 over a Rs 3,000 crore bank loan fraud linked to money laundering as well as other financial irregularities.

"Action by ED has no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees or any other stakeholders of the Company," the statement read.

Further clarifying that Reliance Infrastructure is a separate and independent listed entity with no business or financial linkage to RCOM or RHFL, the statement said, "Mr. Anil D. Ambani is not on the Board of Reliance Infrastructure. Accordingly, any action taken against RCOM or RHFL has no bearing or impact on the governance, management, or operations of Reliance Infrastructure."

ED on July 24 had raided 35-odd premises in Mumbai and Delhi linked to the industrialist in connection with an alleged ₹3,000-crore loan fraud involving companies of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group and Yes Bank, agency sources told The Telegraph newspaper.

They said the raids were part of a money-laundering probe based on two FIRs filed by the CBI in September 2022. The cases involve loans provided by Yes Bank to Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd.

Officials said the ED was investigating possible bribery behind the bank loans.

They said more than 35 premises of 50 companies and the premises of 25 individuals were raided.

A few days ago, junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary had referred to a “fraud” case against an Anil Ambani group company. Chaudhary told Parliament that the State Bank of India had classified Reliance Communications and promoter-director Anil Ambani as “fraud” in accordance with RBI guidelines and was in the process of lodging a CBI complaint.