'One engine for crime, one for corruption': Tejashwi targets NDA after Chirag Paswan’s remarks

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the NDA government in Bihar, following Union minister Chirag Paswan’s expression of regret over supporting the Nitish Kumar administration.

“We have been consistently saying that law and order in Bihar has turned into criminal disorder. Criminals have become 'Vijay' and 'Samrat'. Chirag Paswan is only expressing regret over this, which means he acknowledges that he is part of the government, but apart from expressing regret, he can do nothing," Yadav said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This shows that he is a weak minister, a weak ally. You are in this government, which has one engine of corruption and another engine of crime, and you are only expressing regret. What action have you taken? This means corruption will continue, but you won't give up your position. It shows that your attachment is less to Bihar and more to your chair,” he added.

“One engine of this government is engaged in corruption and the other in crime. Gang rapes happen in broad daylight, yet no action is taken. They have no answers. This government belongs to the corrupt and the criminals,” the RJD leader said in Patna.

The former deputy chief minister’s remarks came in response to Chirag Paswan’s statement made a day earlier, where the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president had said, “The incident is deplorable. The accused may have been caught, but the fact remains that the administration is unable to prevent such crimes from occurring. It appears that the police have surrendered (natmastak) before criminals.”

“I regret (afsos hota hai) having to support a government which is unable to prevent such crimes. We should think of the trauma the victims of such incidents have to undergo. The situation has, indeed, become scary,” the Hajipur MP said, after being questioned by journalists about a gang rape in Gaya, where he was to address a rally.