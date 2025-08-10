'BJP-averse' Sharad Pawar rules out merger with nephew Ajit Pawar amid reunion buzz

Sharad Pawar on Saturday dismissed speculation about the two Nationalist Congress Party factions coming together, stressing his party cannot join an alliance led by the BJP.

While Pawar’s NCP(SP) is part of the Opposition groupings INDIA (nationally) and the Maha Aghadi in Maharashtra, the NCP, led by his nephew Ajit Pawar, is a member of the BJP-led Nationalist Democratic Alliance nationally and the Mahayuti in Maharashtra.

“We will never align with an alliance led by the BJP,” the 84-year-old Maratha leader told reporters in Nagpur in answer to a question.

Ajit split the original NCP in 2023 and joined the Mahayuti. He is one of the two deputy chief ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Calls for a reunion of the two factions had gained momentum early this year, weeks after last year’s Maharashtra Assembly polls where Ajit’s faction bagged 41 seats while Pawar’s party won just 10.

“I prayed for the reunion of Ajit and his uncle. All disputes should end. Sharad Pawar and Ajit should unite,” Ajit’s mother Ashatai had told reporters after visiting a temple on the first day of the new year.

Her statement had come amid back-channel efforts for a reunification of the two factions and the family. Pawar had at the time not dismissed the idea outright, and gone on to share a dais with Ajit on more than one occasion, boosting speculation.

In May, the former chief minister said his daughter Supriya Sule, MP and working president of his party, would take the final call on a possible reunification with Ajit’s NCP. He had added that opinion was divided in his party.

“Leaders of both NCP factions follow the same ideology. Some leaders believe that if development projects are to be implemented in their constituencies, they should join hands with Ajit Pawar’s party,” Pawar Sr had said. “However, there are some who believe we should not join hands.” Pawar had not at the time mentioned the BJP factor.

Support for Rahul

Pawar endorsed Rahul Gandhi’s claim of “vote theft” saying the Congress leader’s presentation was well-researched and well-documented. He said the Election Commission should conduct an investigation and clear all doubts.

He criticised the poll panel for asking Rahul to lodge an official complaint under oath. Rahul has alleged that the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency had over 1 lakh bogus voters during last year’s general election. He has displayed slides showing portions of the electoral rolls to buttress his claim.

“The Election Commission is an independent body. Rahul Gandhi said he has already taken an oath in Parliament, so there is no need for a separate affidavit. If the Election Commission still insists on such a thing, that is not right,” Pawar said.

He questioned BJP leaders’ targeting of Rahul on behalf of the poll panel. “Rahul Gandhi’s objection was regarding the Election Commission. Why are BJP leaders or the chief minister responding? We want an answer from the Election Commission, not from the BJP,” he said.

Without directly casting aspersions on the commission, Pawar said two people had approached him ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the offer of guaranteeing victory for his alliance in 160 of the 288 seats.

“I arranged their meeting with Rahul Gandhi. They told him whatever they wanted to. However, both Rahul Gandhi and I felt that we should ignore such offers and go before the people to seek their support,” Pawar said.