BJD in wait-and-watch mode as Naveen weighs options on Vice-President election

BJD president Naveen Patnaik flew to Delhi on Sunday, a day after conferring with his party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), sparking conjecture about the BJD’s role in the vice-presidential election.

With the former Odisha chief minister keeping his cards close to his chest, political observers are unsure whether the BJD’s seven Rajya Sabha members will participate in the vote or abstain.

The uncertainty recalls April, when BJD MPs were allowed to exercise their conscience on the waqf bill, splitting five–two in favour. That division, seen as a challenge to Naveen’s authority, had threatened to push the party towards a split.

“The party had a hard time tackling that issue. Hence it needs to take a balanced approach this time. Otherwise, it would expose Naveen’s ‘duality’ on politically important matters and weaken his grip on the party,” said a political observer.

The NDA’s candidate for Vice-President, Maharashtra governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, is up against Opposition nominee former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

At Saturday’s PAC meeting, Naveen was advised to maintain equidistance from both the Congress and the NDA to preserve the party’s neutral image, already dented by past support to the Centre. Naveen reportedly assured the party leaders that his decision would serve both the party’s and the state’s interests. He is expected to meet all seven Rajya Sabha MPs in Delhi on Monday.

BJD leader and former minister Pramila Mallick said: “The party members have already put forth their opinions before the PAC... Naveen will take the right decision at the right time.”

Speculation has intensified in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent phone call to Naveen while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi also visited Naveen Niwas to inquire after his health.