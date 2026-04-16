Odisha will be the fourth biggest loser: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik flags delimitation concern

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik said that Odisha would be the biggest loser and will be reduced to a politically insignificant state if the proposed delimitation bill, that seeks to change the composition of the Lok Sabha, is passed.

The five-time chief minister raised reservations about the proposed Constitution (One hundred and thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to increase the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850 members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naveen, the leader of the Opposition in Odisha, urged chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi to convene a special session of the legislative Assembly within 48 hours to pass a resolution ensuring that not even 0.001 per cent of the state’s political rights are diluted by other states.

In a letter to Majhi, Naveen said Odisha currently has 21 MPs, about 3.9 per cent of the total. If the amendment is passed, representation will rise to 29, but the share will fall to 3.4 per cent.

He said Odisha, which has moderated population growth and nurtured human capital, faces a potential 15 per cent loss in national political representation.

“Our political voice and influence will be redistributed to other states. Reports suggest Odisha will be the fourth biggest loser, a blow to 4.5 crore Odias and a grave injustice to future generations,” he said.

Naveen said the bill must not erode Odisha’s political rights, calling it a threat to cooperative federalism and the state’s aspirations.

He urged Majhi to take up the issue strongly, warning that future generations will not forgive inaction.

He also backed the women’s reservation bill, reiterating his party’s commitment to women’s empowerment and representation in legislatures.