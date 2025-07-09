Bihar poll sop: Nitish Kumar restricts women's quota in government jobs to natives

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government on Tuesday decided to restrict the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs to only the natives of Bihar in an apparent effort to override the caste barrier and woo women voters ahead of the Assembly polls.

The development, which comes close on the heels of a nearly threefold hike in the monthly pension for the elderly, disabled and widows, is aimed at countering anti-incumbency.

“The cabinet has approved an important proposal allowing the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs only for original residents of Bihar,” the additional chief secretary of the state, S. Siddhartha, told reporters. “The new policy will enhance financial independence and job security for the permanent resident women of the state,” he added.

Nitish’s government had in 2016 introduced a 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs, which were also open to women from

other states.

The JDU-BJP government’s swift move appeared to be aimed at checkmating the RJD, its principal challenger. Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, has promised a “100 per cent domicile policy” if his alliance comes to power. Patna has witnessed demonstrations demanding the implementation of the domicile policy to tackle joblessness in the state.

In previous elections, Nitish used to enjoy overwhelming support from women voters who hailed him for the welfare policies aimed at the girl child and enforcing prohibition. These schemes, however, have lost steam over the years. The prohibition policy has failed to curb the growth of the illegal liquor business in the state, angering women.

The cabinet, chaired by the chief minister, on Tuesday also announced the formation of a youth commission focused on exploring more job opportunities for the state’s young population. In an X post, Nitish said the commission would play a key role in advising the government on matters related to improving the condition of youth.

“To provide more employment opportunities to Bihar’s youth, train them and make them empowered and capable, the government has decided to constitute the Bihar Youth Commission,” Nitish said.

The move is expected to throw a spanner in the works of the Opposition, which has made the migration of Bihari youths to other states in search of jobs a poll plank.

NDA ally and LJP (Ramvilas) president Chirag Paswan, who has been trying to project himself as the face of the youth in the Bihar polls, welcomed the decision to constitute a youth commission and sought to obliquely claim credit for it.

“The formation of the youth commission is an important part of the vision of ‘Bihar First-Bihari First’ (the LJP’s slogan). My party, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), and I heartily welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the chief minister,” Chirag said in a social media post.