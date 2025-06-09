Bengaluru stadium stampede: RCB moves Karnataka HC seeking to quash criminal case

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved the Karnataka High Court on Monday seeking to quash criminal case against it in M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident that claimed 11 lives.

DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, the event organiser, has also filed a separate petition challenging the FIR against it.

Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has contended that it has been falsely implicated in the case.

According to the petition, RCSL claimed that it had clearly communicated on social media that only limited passes were available. It also said that even for free passes, pre-registration was mandatory for entry.

It alleged that stadium gates, which were supposed to open at 1.45pm, were actually opened only at 3pm, causing a crowd surge.

According to the event management firm, the incident occurred due to failure of crowd management by the police.

The High Court is expected to hear the matter on Monday afternoon.

