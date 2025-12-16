MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 16 December 2025

Elderly passenger booked for allegedly harassing cabin crew on Dammam–Hyderabad flight

After the flight landed in Hyderabad, the cabin crew filed a complaint with the RGI airport police station on December 13 against the passenger, aged about 60

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 16.12.25, 04:19 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A case has been registered against an elderly passenger for allegedly touching a female cabin crew member inappropriately during a flight from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, police said on Tuesday.

Following the aircraft’s arrival, the cabin crew lodged a complaint at the RGI airport police station on December 13 against the passenger, who is around 60 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the man denied any intentional wrongdoing and claimed that the contact was accidental, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant provisions of the BNS and a notice was served on the passenger, a police official said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

RELATED TOPICS

Cabin Crew Flights
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Bondi Beach attack: Terrorist father had Indian passport, say Philippines officials

Police have not formally identified 24-year-old Naveed Akram as one of the alleged gunmen behind the attack. His father Sajid Akram was the other gunman who was shot and killed by police
Priyanka Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

From all perspectives we feel this bill (VB-G RAM G) is wrong

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT