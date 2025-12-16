Elderly passenger booked for allegedly harassing cabin crew on Dammam–Hyderabad flight

A case has been registered against an elderly passenger for allegedly touching a female cabin crew member inappropriately during a flight from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, police said on Tuesday.

Following the aircraft’s arrival, the cabin crew lodged a complaint at the RGI airport police station on December 13 against the passenger, who is around 60 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the man denied any intentional wrongdoing and claimed that the contact was accidental, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant provisions of the BNS and a notice was served on the passenger, a police official said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.