Hyderabad woman allegedly throws 8-year-old daughter from fourth floor after family dispute

A 37-year-old woman allegedly threw her eight-year-old daughter to death from the fourth floor of a residential building in Hyderabad following an argument with family members, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and resulted in the death of the child, a police official at the Malkajgiri police station said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the woman, who works as a private employee, was found to be “mentally disturbed” following repeated arguments with her family members since Sunday night, the official said.

On Monday, she took her daughter to the fourth floor of the building and allegedly threw her, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A murder case was registered, and further investigation is on.