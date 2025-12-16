MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 16 December 2025

Hyderabad woman allegedly throws 8-year-old daughter from fourth floor after family dispute

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the woman, who works as a private employee, was "mentally disturbed" following arguments with her family members since Sunday night

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 16.12.25, 04:12 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 37-year-old woman allegedly threw her eight-year-old daughter to death from the fourth floor of a residential building in Hyderabad following an argument with family members, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and resulted in the death of the child, a police official at the Malkajgiri police station said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on preliminary investigation, the woman, who works as a private employee, was found to be “mentally disturbed” following repeated arguments with her family members since Sunday night, the official said.

On Monday, she took her daughter to the fourth floor of the building and allegedly threw her, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A murder case was registered, and further investigation is on.

RELATED TOPICS

Murder Case
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Bondi Beach attack: Terrorist father had Indian passport, say Philippines officials

Police have not formally identified 24-year-old Naveed Akram as one of the alleged gunmen behind the attack. His father Sajid Akram was the other gunman who was shot and killed by police, local media reported.
Priyanka Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

From all perspectives we feel this bill (VB-G RAM G) is wrong

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT