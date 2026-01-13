Bengal hospitals gearing up to tackle Nipah virus after two cases reported, alert in Jharkhand

A day after two healthcare workers suspected of being infected by Nipah virus in Barasat city in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday, the government has set up treatment infrastructure facilities.

State government officials said the two patients had travelled to Purba Bardhaman on personal work. Contact-tracing is being done across North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, and Nadia districts.

Officials also said the patients had not travelled outside West Bengal in the recent past and that authorities are in touch with their families.

According to media reports, the state government has decided to set up a specialised unit with around 10 indoor bed arrangements at the Infectious Disease (ID) Hospital, Beliaghta in Kolkata for treatment of Nipah patients.

The state health department is tracing everyone the infected individuals came in contact with.

“All government and private healthcare units have been asked to report any patient showing symptoms—such as high-grade fever, acute respiratory distress, or encephalitis—immediately to the health department,” reported The Indian Express quoting a senior health official.

Dedicated isolation wards have been activated by private hospitals. Major private players like CMRI and Manipal Hospital have already initiated mock drills and specialised personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols.

An alert has also been issued in Jharkhand after two suspected cases of Nipah virus were detected in neighbouring West Bengal, an official.

The state’s health ministry has issued a set of guidelines over surveillance and public awareness, he said.

Nipah virus is a notifiable disease, with high mortality and potential for rapid spread, requiring immediate reporting to the Central government.

"I have given instructions that strict surveillance, a rapid reporting system, and public awareness programmes should be implemented in all districts so that people receive complete information about the symptoms, prevention, and precautions related to the disease, and to prevent any outbreak in Jharkhand," health minister Irfan Ansari said in a statement.

The Union health ministry said a national joint outbreak response team has been deployed to support the state government in containment and public health response measures.

Union health minister J.P. Nadda has also written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assuring full support from the Centre. “He also spoke to the Chief Minister over telephone and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to extend all necessary assistance to the State in managing the situation,” an official source said.

The Centre said it is providing comprehensive technical, logistical and operational support, including laboratory services, enhanced surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control measures, and expert guidance. The State has been advised to ensure close coordination with the deployed teams and to carry out meticulous contact tracing and containment measures.