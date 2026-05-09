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regular-article-logo Saturday, 09 May 2026

Former Indian Medical Association chief held for illegal abortion, sex determination test racket

The official said that the police have so far arrested 12 people, including two doctors, three agents and relatives of the women, who were brought in for illegal sex determination tests and abortions

PTI Published 09.05.26, 02:07 PM
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Representational image File picture

In a major crackdown on an illegal sex determination racket, the police have arrested Dr Ravindra Kute, the former president of the Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra chapter, for his alleged involvement in performing illegal abortions and tests, an official said on Saturday.

The arrest follows a probe into a racket that allegedly spans Ahilyanagar and Pune, involving a network of agents and doctors violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, he said.

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Dr Kute was arrested in Rahata on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody, the official said.

A probe revealed that he allegedly performed illegal abortions on several women, he said.

The official said that the police have so far arrested 12 people, including two doctors, three agents and relatives of the women, who were brought in for illegal sex determination tests and abortions.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Shrirampur) Somnath Waghchaure and his team led the operation, and found that the racket spanned Pune and Ahilyanagar, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is underway.

The IMA Maharashtra, meanwhile, has clarified that it does not protect any member violating laws governing sex determination.

"IMA Maharashtra State does not support or protect any member or office-bearer involved in violations of the PCPNDT Act. In the case of Dr Ravindra Kute, the police and the court will carry out the legal process based on the available evidence," stated a release issued by the medical body's president, Dr Santosh Kulkarni, and secretary Dr Vikrant Desai.

Taking serious cognisance of the arrest, the state branch has initiated internal proceedings, it said.

"As per the constitution and disciplinary provisions of the IMA, the Maharashtra State Branch has immediately forwarded a proposal regarding Dr Kute to the National President, IMA HQ, for appropriate action," the official release confirmed.

The IMA stated it has consistently worked with the Maharashtra Public Health Department to implement the PCPNDT Act and has been an active participant in the "Beti Bachao" campaign.

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