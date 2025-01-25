MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BSP leader from Haryana's Ambala shot dead by armed assailants in Naraingarh

Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal, when the attack occurred while they were in their car

PTI Published 25.01.25, 10:46 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana's Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants here in Naraingarh, police said on Saturday.

Police said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal, when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries.

After the attack, they were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh where Harbilas succumbed to his injuries late at night while Puneet was stated to be out of danger.

Also Read

Police said the attackers have so far not been identified.

Naraingarh SHO Lalit Kumar reached the crime spot to begin investigation. Superintendent of Police, Ambala, S S Bhoria said that a police team has been constituted to nab the assailants.

Ambala-based BSP leaders have demanded that the police should make all efforts to nab the accused at the earliest. Rajjumajra had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Naraingarh last year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

