SP leader Azam Khan walks free after two years, says cases politically motivated

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released on bail from a jail in Sitapur on Tuesday following two years of incarceration.

Khan had 95 cases of land grabbing, theft, intimidation, forgery and cheating against him, but nothing has been proved yet.

Allahabad High Court had on September 18 accepted Khan’s bail plea in some cases. In a few other cases, the witnesses didn't turn up. The MP-MLA Special Court had earlier granted him bail in 53 cases.

“I have not done any harm to anybody ever and I can’t say why it is happening to me,” Khan told reporters in Rampur.

Earlier, Khan had said the cases against him were politically motivated.

Asked about his future political plans, the SP leader said: “I have spent substantial time in jail (in two phases) and all I wish is to go for some medical treatment.”

Speculation is rife that his wife and former Rampur MLA, Tazeen Fatma, had met BSP chief Mayawati in Delhi a fortnight ago, and the SP leader might be contemplating quitting his party.

Fatma had said a few months ago that the SP didn’t stand by her family in crisis and she had to "look towards Allah only for help”.

Brushing aside the rumour, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in Lucknow: “We thank the court for doing justice to Azam Khan saheb. He is a founder member of the SP and very important to us. The BJP government, particularly Rampur MLA (Akash Saxena), has implicated him in false cases. We’ll withdraw all cases against him when the SP comes to power.”

“The chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) has withdrawn cases against himself (after taking charge in 2017) and many other BJP leaders. We would follow the precedent set by him and see that all the false cases against the SP leaders are withdrawn,” Akhilesh added.

Saxena, the BJP MLA of Rampur Sadar, was one of the complainants against Khan.