Kejriwal slams BJP and Congress for divisive politics at launch of AAP’s student wing

'Our country is grappling with a lot of problems. People do not have food or access to education. Why is this happening? It is because parties like the BJP, the Congress and others have only indulged in politics in the last 75 years,' said the AAP leader

PTI Published 20.05.25, 01:40 PM
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal File picture 

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Hindu-Muslim politics practised by mainstream parties for the last 75 years is the root cause of all problems in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the party's student wing -- the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) -- here, the former Delhi chief minister accused the current BJP dispensation of destroying the city's education system.

"Our country is grappling with a lot of problems. People do not have food or access to education. Why is this happening? It is because parties like the BJP, the Congress and others have only indulged in politics in the last 75 years," he said.

"These parties are only teaching our school children about Hindu-Muslim... This is the root cause of problems in our country," he said.

Talking about the ASAP, he said student cultural groups will be formed in colleges across the country under the forum.

Kejriwal said the AAP has proved that elections can be fought with complete honesty.

He also hit out at the BJP-led government in Delhi for the long power cuts in the national capital.

"Nowadays, there are three to four hour-long power cuts in Delhi, which did not happen earlier. Within three months, they (BJP) have started ruining the education in Delhi," he said.

"The AAP did not allow the private school mafia to increase fees in 10 years of its tenure," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal
