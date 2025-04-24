MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Army jawan killed in gun battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

The firing took place in Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation which was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists

PTI Published 24.04.25, 11:08 AM

PTI

An army soldier was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The firing took place in Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation which was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur," the White Knight Corps said on X.

Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued, it said.

"One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts," the army said.

The operation was still underway when last reports came in from the spot, they added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Security personnel keep vigil near the Dal Lake amid high alert after the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. At least 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam on Tuesday.
Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in J&K. Do not travel to this state

