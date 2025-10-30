MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM lacks courage to confront Trump over claims that US stopped India-Pak conflict: Rahul

The Congress leader says that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, it will be a government of the farmers, labourers, dalits and the weaker sections, with representation from all the communities

PTI Published 30.10.25, 03:45 PM
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks the courage to confront US President Donald Trump over America’s assertion that it stopped the India-Pakistan conflict.

Addressing a poll rally in Nalanda, Gandhi alleged that Bihar has now become synonymous with paper leaks and poor health infrastructure.

“The US President has claimed several times that it was because of him, the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped....But, our prime minister does not have the courage to confront him,” the former Congress chief asserted.

Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments that “there is no land available in Bihar”, Gandhi alleged that “plots were given to an industrial house at throwaway prices” by the state government.

“The NDA formed government through 'vote chori' during the last Lok Sabha election... The NDA and the PM are hell bent on destroying the Constitution framed by Bhimrao Ambedkar,” Gandhi claimed.

The Congress leader said that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, it will be a government of the farmers, labourers, dalits and the weaker sections, with representation from all the communities.

“The world's best university will also come up in Nalanda if the INDIA bloc comes to power,” Gandhi added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

