Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair alleges life threat, files police complaint

Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair said that he has filed a police complaint following a threat after his home address and mobile number were allegedly leaked on a social media platform.

However, no FIR has been registered yet, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on 'X' on Monday night, he alleged that people have leaked his home address and mobile number and have threatened to send pork to his address.

"There are already life threats against me. This isn't the first time. The same person in 2023 had sent pork to my address and shared the shipping address on Twitter. I have filed a complaint before @DCPEASTBCP (DCP East). Trust that @CPBlr @DgpKarnataka takes this threat seriously at least this time," he said in his post.

People have leaked my home address and Mobile Number and have threatened to send Pork to my address. There are already life threats against me. This isn't the first time. The same person in 2023 had sent Pork to my address and shared the shipping address on Twitter. I am have… pic.twitter.com/GJAhrWuCBg — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 12, 2025

He further claimed that when he filed a similar complaint last time, the FIR was closed after a few months.

He also shared the handles which leaked his personal address and mobile number and said, "There's a threat to me and my family staying at that address." A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from him in this regard. But no FIR has been registered yet. The complaint will be transferred to R T Nagar police station jurisdiction because he stays there."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.