Allahabad HC orders ASI to clean Jama Masjid, denies whitewashing request

According to the ASI report, the interior of the mosque has ceramic paint and there is no need to whitewash it at present

PTI Published 28.02.25, 12:10 PM
Allahabad high court

Allahabad high court Wikipedia

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not pass an order for whitewashing of the mosque.

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on an application by Committee of Management, Jama Masjid seeking permission for whitewashing and cleaning of the mosque ahead of Ramzan.

On Thursday, the court directed the ASI to immediately inspect the mosque site and appoint a team of three officers who would submit a report in this connection by 10 am on Friday.

Also Read

According to the ASI report, the interior of the mosque has ceramic paint and there is no need to whitewash it at present.

During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate S F A Naqvi, appearing for the mosque committee, submitted that they only want whitewashing and lighting work to be done. On this, the court asked the ASI to clean the dust and clear the grass on the premises.

Naqvi assured the court that no hindrance will be caused during cleaning while advocate general of the state said that law and order will be maintained.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

