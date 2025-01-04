MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 January 2025

All nine surviving accused in 2006 Nanded bomb blast case acquitted by sessions court

Of the total 12 accused in the case, two had died in the explosion, while one died during the course of the trial

PTI Published 04.01.25, 05:26 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A sessions court at Nanded in central Maharashtra on Saturday acquitted all nine surviving accused in a 2006 blast case.

While the detailed order was not yet available, a defence lawyer said the prosecution could not establish that the incident was a bomb blast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total 12 accused in the case, two had died in the explosion, while one died during the course of the trial.

Also Read

District and Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe acquitted the remaining accused on Saturday.

An explosion took place on the intervening night of April 4 and 5, 2006, at the house of Laxman Rajkondwar, who was allegedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker, in Nanded city.

Rajkondwar's son Naresh Rajkondwar and Vishva Hindu Parishad activist Himanshu Panse were killed, allegedly while assembling the explosive device, the investigators claimed.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

As per defence lawyer Nitin Runwal, as many as 49 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial.

But the prosecution could not prove that the incident was a `bomb blast' and not the explosion of a gas cylinder or some other inflammable object, he told PTI.

RELATED TOPICS

Court Maharashtra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As US calls for advisory, how much alcohol does it take to increase your risk of cancer?

The surgeon general cautioned the public on Friday that even light or moderate drinking is harmful
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

This govt is scared of China. China forming dam on our land? Who'll suffer if it's built?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT