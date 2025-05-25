Alert after ship spills 'hazardous material' in Arabian Sea, Kerala issues coastal warning

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning to the public after the coast guard reported a possible spillage of “hazardous materials” from a cargo vessel in the Arabian Sea off Kerala.

The 184-metre-long Liberian cargo vessel, MSC ELSA3, en route to Kochi port from Vizhinjam port, containing marine gas oil and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) met with an accident on Saturday at 1.25pm at 38 nautical miles to the Southwest of Kochi. All 24 crew members are reported to be safe.

The accident occurred due to rough sea conditions caused by the onset of Southwest monsoon, which reached the Kerala coast on Saturday.

Nine crew members managed to escape using life jackets. The navy used a helicopter to save the remaining crew members.

The 24-member crew of the vessel comprised one Russian, the Master, 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians and one

from Georgia.

The warning issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned that there were chances of the “hazardous materials” getting washed ashore on the Kerala coast, and under no circumstances should people touch or even try to explore the objects.

A possible oil spill is also feared to have occurred, and it might affect aquatic

mammals.

KSDMA member secretary Shekhar Lukose Kuriakose informed that the cargo vessel turned to one side, which led to several cargo boxes falling into the Arabian Sea.

Video images of cargo items floating in the sea had also been released by the

coast guard.

“People should immediately inform the police or 112 if they see any cargo items floating in the sea or if they wash ashore. Under no circumstances should people touch it. The containers may drift towards Thiruvananthapuram (South Kerala) or Kasaragod shorelines (North Kerala),” said Kuriakose.

The coastal police have made announcements via loudspeakers along the Kerala coastline, warning the general public to stay alert and not to approach any

unidentified objects.