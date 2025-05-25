MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 25 May 2025

Alert after ship spills 'hazardous material' in Arabian Sea, Kerala issues coastal warning

Nine crew members managed to escape using life jackets. The navy used a helicopter to save the remaining crew members

Cynthia Chandran Published 25.05.25, 07:08 AM
In this image released by PIB on May 24, 2025, a Liberian container vessel MSC Elsa 3 carrying marine fuel after listing several degrees, 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast on Saturday afternoon, causing its cargo to spill into the sea.

In this image released by PIB on May 24, 2025, a Liberian container vessel MSC Elsa 3 carrying marine fuel after listing several degrees, 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast on Saturday afternoon, causing its cargo to spill into the sea. PIB via PTI

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning to the public after the coast guard reported a possible spillage of “hazardous materials” from a cargo vessel in the Arabian Sea off Kerala.

The 184-metre-long Liberian cargo vessel, MSC ELSA3, en route to Kochi port from Vizhinjam port, containing marine gas oil and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) met with an accident on Saturday at 1.25pm at 38 nautical miles to the Southwest of Kochi. All 24 crew members are reported to be safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred due to rough sea conditions caused by the onset of Southwest monsoon, which reached the Kerala coast on Saturday.

Nine crew members managed to escape using life jackets. The navy used a helicopter to save the remaining crew members.

The 24-member crew of the vessel comprised one Russian, the Master, 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians and one
from Georgia.

The warning issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned that there were chances of the “hazardous materials” getting washed ashore on the Kerala coast, and under no circumstances should people touch or even try to explore the objects.

A possible oil spill is also feared to have occurred, and it might affect aquatic
mammals.

KSDMA member secretary Shekhar Lukose Kuriakose informed that the cargo vessel turned to one side, which led to several cargo boxes falling into the Arabian Sea.

Video images of cargo items floating in the sea had also been released by the
coast guard.

“People should immediately inform the police or 112 if they see any cargo items floating in the sea or if they wash ashore. Under no circumstances should people touch it. The containers may drift towards Thiruvananthapuram (South Kerala) or Kasaragod shorelines (North Kerala),” said Kuriakose.

The coastal police have made announcements via loudspeakers along the Kerala coastline, warning the general public to stay alert and not to approach any
unidentified objects.

RELATED TOPICS

Cargo Ship Kerala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Worry over alarming 96% FDI plunge, but RBI confident on 'maturity of Indian economy'

The gross FDI — the money ploughed into India by overseas companies — rose by 13.7 per cent to $81 billion in 2024-25 from $71.3 billion the previous year
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Quote left Quote right

Calling horrific terror strike in Pahalgam a conflict in Kashmir equates victim and attacker

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT