Akhilesh Yadav urges UP government to ensure medical care, food, clothes at Maha Kumbh

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remark comes as at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday

PTI Published 31.01.25, 11:06 AM
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to provide medical care, food and clothes to devotees affected at the Maha Kumbh.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remark comes as at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of 'Mauni Amavasya'.

Giving suggestions to the state government regarding the arrangements at the Maha Kumbh, Yadav in a post on X said, "Appeal should be made to open dhabas at various places day and night for food and water and organize bhandaras." "Arrangements should be made to transport medical and paramedical staff from across the state to the people trapped in remote areas through two-wheelers of volunteers," he added in the same post.

Yadav said, "Supply of petrol and diesel should be ensured to the vehicles trapped for miles around the Maha Kumbh and across the state. Medicine shops should be allowed to remain open day and night." The former chief minister demanded that "people should be given clothes and blankets".

"Where thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on publicity and to suppress the news of the accident, why is the government shying away from spending a few crores for the victims?" he asked.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Spotlight on VVIP syndrome: Days after stampede, government sleeps on devotee plight

The gap between the arrangements for VIPs and ordinary devotees came up repeatedly in conversations on Thursday with the pilgrims, still shell-shocked by the human tragedy whose actual toll is expected to be far higher than the government’s figure.
