Akhilesh Yadav urges toll waiver for vehicles entering UP during Maha Kumbh

Due to heavy rush of devotees, long traffic jams are being witnessed on roads leading to Prayagraj

PTI Published 09.02.25, 10:23 AM
Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday demanded that toll fee be waived off for vehicles entering Uttar Pradesh during the duration of the Maha Kumbh to reduce travel hindrances and jams.

Due to heavy rush of devotees, long traffic jams are being witnessed on roads leading to Prayagraj.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "On the occasion of Maha Kumbh, vehicles should be made toll free in UP, this will reduce travel hindrances and also the problem of traffic jams. When films can be made entertainment tax free, then why not vehicles be made toll free on the grand festival of Maha Kumbh?" The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue until February 26.

